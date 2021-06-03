UNICEF to collaborate with MLAs to tackle COVID

SHILLONG, June 2: To address the prevailing low levels of awareness around COVID-19 vaccine in Meghalaya, misinformation and myths causing hesitancy, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has offered to provide technical support besides including a public awareness campaign.

The offer was made during a video conference involving Dr Madhulika Jonathan, Chief of UNICEF office for Assam and Northeast and Meghalaya’s Assembly Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh.

The conference resulted in Lyngdoh agreeing to collaborate with UNICEF on a COVID warriors’ public awareness campaign, which will see engagement of all MLAs from the state. The aim of the campaign will primarily focus on awareness generation on COVID-19 among constituents, convening meetings with influencers to support awareness efforts, and review and monitor preparedness at the constituency levels.

UNICEF’s technical support will include providing critical communication material that will be disseminated through the Assembly channel and other media forums, with active participation from the Speaker and MLAs.

Information on COVID-19, including the types of masks to use, COVID Appropriate Behaviours (CAB), vaccines and vaccination, mental health, home isolation and care, strains of the virus, helpline numbers, would be reemphasised through efforts of MLAs, who will be encouraged to circulate such information using digital and offline media, as well as work with influencers within their constituencies such as tribal leaders, business leaders, teachers among others, and lead community-level initiatives aimed at raising consciousness and monitoring preparedness.

In a separate discussion convened by East Shillong MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh along with other legislators from East Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi, UNICEF presented the current levels of preparedness and response of the state, and the technical support that is being provided by its health team in Meghalaya.

The meeting concluded with MLAs highlighting matters that drew immediate attention including strengthening of systems especially in inaccessible areas and rural districts, mapping of infrastructure required, possibility of the third wave, and increased communication on the roles and responsibilities of officials for public knowledge.