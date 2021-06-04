COVID-19 fatalities dip

SHILLONG, June 3: Meghalaya witnessed a dip in COVID-19 casualties on Thursday with nine deaths reported on the day, taking the death toll to 625. Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh infections bringing the total active caseload down to 6,352.

As many as 552 new cases were recorded on Thursday whereas 594 patients recuperated from the disease.

Out of 552 new cases, 246 were reported in East Khasi Hills, 93 in West Garo Hills, 59 in West Jaintia Hills, 29 in Ri Bhoi, 27 in North Garo Hills, 22 in South West Khasi Hills, 21 in South Garo Hills, 20 in East Garo Hills, 15 in West Khasi Hills, 11 in East Jaintia Hills and nine in South West Garo Hills.

The recoveries on Thursday include 288 in East Khasi Hills, 109 in Ri Bhoi, 47 in South West Khasi Hills, 32 in East Garo Hills, 31 each in West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills, 18 each in East Jaintia Hills and South West Garo Hills, 12 in West Khasi Hills, seven in South Garo Hills and one in North Garo Hills.

Casualties include four in East Khasi Hills, two each in West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills and one in South West Garo Hills.

5,87,391 tests have been carried out in the state so far of which 5,50,242 have come out negative.

Currently, 1,113 patients are under institutional quarantine while 5,239 patients are in home isolation. It may also be mentioned that 4,71,742 doses of vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

Unclaimed bodies of COVID victims

The bodies of two patients who died of COVID-19 have been lying unclaimed in the morgue of Shillong Civil Hospital.

Joint Director of the Hospital, Dr Andreas Dkhar said that Deka Bora (35) from Umshyrpi, Shillong was admitted in the COVID-19 Unit 1 on May 2 and he expired on May 31 while Ribarson Kharbihkhiew (27), from Nongmensong, Shillong was admitted in the COVID-19 Unit 2 on May 25 and died on June 1.

The official has asked the family concerned to collect the bodies from the morgue failing which the bodies will be sent for disposal by the Shillong Municipal Board.