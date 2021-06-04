French Open: Bopanna, Skugor progress to 3rd round

Paris, June 3: Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Franko Skugor advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open with a straight set win over Americans Frances Tiafo and Nicholas Monroe here on Thursday. The unseeded Bopanna and Skugor prevailed over their rivals 6-4 7-5 in the second round match that lasted one hour and 20 minutes. The 41-year-old Bopanna, ranked 40 in the world, is not defending any points this year at the Roland Garros. (PTI)