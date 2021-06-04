French Open: Bopanna, Skugor progress to 3rd round

Paris, June 3: Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Croatian partner Franko Skugor advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open with a straight set win over Americans Frances Tiafo and Nicholas Monroe here on Thursday. The unseeded Bopanna and Skugor prevailed over their rivals 6-4 7-5 in the second round match that lasted one hour and 20 minutes. The 41-year-old Bopanna, ranked 40 in the world, is not defending any points this year at the Roland Garros. (PTI)
Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.
Comments are closed.