Hamilton backs Osaka in news conference dispute

Baku (Azerbaijan), June 3: Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton called Thursday for more support for young athletes dealing with media duties after four-time Grand Slam champion tennis player Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open citing her mental health. Osaka withdrew from the tournament on Monday after she was fined for refusing to attend the typical post-match news conference. Speaking ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Hamilton was critical of the French Open organizers. “The way they reacted was not good with the fine and someone talking about their personal mental health and then being fined for it, that wasn’t cool. I think they could have definitely handled it better, I’m sure. I hope they will take a deep dive into it and find a better way to navigate in the future,” Hamilton said. (AP)