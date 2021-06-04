NPP: Let court judge rape-accused MLA

SHILLONG, June 3: Amid the rape accusation on MLA Thomas Sangma, the National People’s Party (NPP) state president, WR Kharlukhi said that unless rape-accused party MLA Sangma is proven guilty by the court, nobody should behave as the jury.

“There is an allegation against him. So, let there be an investigation and let the law take its own course. We cannot just condemn anybody,” Kharlukhi, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, said.

He said he fully agrees with the Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma that it is a personal matter and he believes that justice will prevail.

Earlier, Congress legislator, Ampareen Lyngdoh had written to Speaker, Metbah Lyngdoh seeking the removal of Thomas from some House panels. In response, Kharlukhi asked, “How can one ask for his removal from this post and that post until and unless he is proven guilty by the court? I smell politics.”

Stating that nobody can be the judge and the jury but the court, the MP said, “An accusation has been made. I was not there and I don’t know if there were others. One cannot just condemn somebody without knowing anything.”

He asserted that the government will allow the legal system to take over.

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui echoed the NPP state president. “I am nobody to comment on this issue. This is a personal problem of different people. If an FIR has been filed, then let the court decide,” Rymbui said.