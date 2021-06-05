Govt plans manual to tackle third wave

SHILLONG, June 4: The state government is coming up with a COVID manual to tackle the third wave as and when it strikes.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the state has started preparing such a manual for the anticipated third wave.

“We need to monitor things at the micro level during the pandemic and the manual would indicate when the government should activate the Corona Care Centres, energise the volunteers and impose lockdowns,” he told reporters on Friday.

The Health Department has been asked to come up with a draft manual within a month.

The CM said the government has kept children in mind for the manual given the theory that the third wave may affect the younger people. “Infrastructures such as ICUs and machinery are slightly different when it comes to children and the government is examining all aspects to be factored in,” he said.

According to a report, the third COVID-19 wave could be as severe as the second but the fatality could be reduced by increasing vaccination and improving health infrastructure.

The report also underlined the importance of inoculating children who have emerged as the next vulnerable group during the second wave.