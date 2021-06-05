Southwest monsoon advances into many coastal states

NEW DELHI, June 5: Southwest monsoon, which hit Kerala two days ago, has further advanced into more parts of the central Arabian Sea and many coastal states in the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

On Saturday, the monsoon has extended in the entire coastal Karnataka and Goa, some parts of Maharashtra, most parts north interior Karnataka, some parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, more parts of Tamil Nadu and the central Bay of Bengal and some parts of the northeast Bay of Bengal, the IMD said.

As per the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD, the southwestern monsoon is very likely to advance further into more parts of the central Arabian Sea and other areas during next 24 hours as the northern limit of monsoon passed through latitude 17-degree north and longitude 60-degree east.

The western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and adjoining Haryana at 3.1 km above mean sea level persists. The cyclonic circulation also persists over northwest Rajasthan extending up to 2.1 km above mean seal level.

Similar circulation persists over east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka and Goa coasts. extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level.

As per the IMD, the trough from the above cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea to south Tamil Nadu across Karnataka extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

Also, the offshore trough at mean sea level from south Maharashtra coast to south Kerala coast persists.

The IMD said that cyclonic circulation persists over Sri Lanka and the adjoining Comorin area between 3.1 km and 4.5 km above mean sea level.

IANS