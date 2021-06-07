94 per cent field staff in Kaziranga Park vaccinated

GUWAHATI, June 7: Following a directive for the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, the authority in Kaziraga National Park (KNP) in Assam has ramped up vaccination of its about 1500-strong forest field staff team and till date 94 % of them have been vaccinated in four exclusive vaccination centres set up by the Park authority.

The Chief Minister in a flood preparation review meeting held in Kaziranga National Park had directed the park authority and other agencies concerned to take measures on a war footing to administer COVID vaccines to all the field staff in the National Park that is called abode of one-horned Indian Rhinoceros and is also a Tiger Reserve.

The KNP authority has set up four exclusive vaccination centres, one each at Burapahar, Bagoi, Kohora and Agoratoli range, for the forest field staff.