Tripura HC forms SIT to probe couple’s death by suicide

AGARTALA, June 7: The Tripura High Court has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the suicide of a young lady who took the extreme step after allegedly subjected to public humiliation and assault while her husband also subsequently committed suicide.

A High Court official on Monday said that a division bench comprising Chief Justice Akil Kureshi and Justice Subhashish Talapatra after taking the case suo-motu has constituted the three-member (all women) SIT headed by woman IPS officer Lucky Chowhan, Commandant, Central Training Institute.

The other two members of the SIT are Sub-Divisional Police Officer Soumya Debbarma and Babita Bhattacharjee, an official of Tripura Human Rights Commission.

The court asked the SIT to submit its report by June 25.

A Police official of south Tripura district said that after the alleged illicit relations of a 25-year-old woman with a man at Sabroom in southern Tripura, some people called a meeting of “khap panchayat” and reportedly publicly humiliated and assaulted her last month.

“The woman subsequently committed suicide early last month and few days later her husband also took the extreme step. We have arrested nine local people so far in connection with the incident,” the official told IANS over phone on Monday.

IANS