NEIGRIHMS prepares for third wave of Covid

SHILLONG, June 8: With the second wave of Covid-19 showing a declining trend, the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Institute of Regional Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) is preparing for a perceived third wave of the pandemic.

Talking about it, NEIGRIHMS Director, P Bhattacharya said the institute has been in constant touch with the Health Ministry and discussions are on for providing extra support, such as drugs, consumables and equipment, to the institute. The Ministry is finalising the budget for NEIGRIHMS and other premier health institutes.

“We have been continuously holding meetings with the Health Ministry so that we are better prepared to handle the possible third wave,” Dr Bhattacharya said.

The government-appointed National Covid-19 Supermodel Committee, which makes projections on the likely spread of the pandemic, has predicted that the third wave might hit the country in the next six to eight months.

Dr Bhattacharya said manpower shortage at NEIGRIHMS has been addressed to a large extent as most medical staff returned to attend to duties. The number of Covid patients at the institute has also come down in the last few days, he said.

“This year, we have managed to stay ahead of the curve,” Dr Bhattacharya said.

He said the over one-month-long lockdown has significantly reduced the number of Covid cases in East Khasi Hills district. He suggested that there should be graded lifting of the lockdown.

“We should balance economic activities and enforcement of protocols,” he said, adding, “The administration and the local Dorbar Shnong must ensure people continue to wear mask and maintain physical distancing in public places.”