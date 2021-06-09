Rape-accused MLA gets anticipatory bail

SHILLONG, June 8: Rape-accused North Tura MLA, Thomas Sangma has secured an interim bail from the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge here on Wednesday as the complainant decided to stand her ground despite pressure being put on her.

The Court has granted interim relief with conditions that the MLA should not abscond or leave the jurisdiction of the Court without prior permission and not hamper the investigation in the case.

Sangma has also been directed to maintain his distance from the complainant and prosecution witness and not make any inducement or threat to the complainant and prosecution witness who are acquainted with the facts of the case. The Court has also directed Sangma to cooperate with the investigating agency.

The next hearing has been listed on June 10 for production of case diary and the report of the investigation officer.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Court heard the submission of senior counsel K Paul, on behalf of the petitioner, who submitted that in April 2021, the complainant had filed a similar FIR and had subsequently withdrawn it.

Sangma’s lawyer also submitted that the Court may have to peruse and examine the case diary before considering the bail application, but considering the fact that the petitioner is a person of repute and not likely to abscond or evade the process of law, the counsel prayed that the petitioner may be granted interim protection and short date may be fixed for the prosecution to produce the case diary to satisfy the Court about either the genuineness or frivolity of the case.

The Court also heard the submission of Public Prosecutor SS Das who submitted that the petitioner has not been arrested and he is apprehending arrest after the FIR was lodged against him. The Public Prosecutor also submitted that if the Court considers granting interim relief to the petitioner, strict conditions may be imposed and to further direct the IO of the case to be present when the hearing is taken up.

No politics behind FIR

The complainant who has filed the FIR against Sangma, who is the Advisor to the chief minister, on Wednesday said that she was not playing politics against the accused by filing an FIR against him.

“There are some people who are accusing me of playing politics but the fact is that I am standing my ground,” the complainant told The Shillong Times over the phone.

“No MLA, party or MDC is behind me and I do not even belong to any politically-influenced family,” she said categorically.

Stating that she was under quarantine and undergoing treatment, the victim made it clear that she had not taken any call on withdrawing the FIR. Admitting that she was being pressurized and requested to withdraw the FIR, the complainant claimed that the accused was yielding his political clout.

“I am under quarantine now and once I am fine, I will appear for my medical examination,” she added.