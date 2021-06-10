Canon India unveils new line up of photo printers

In a bid to expand its product portfolio, Canon India on Wednesday launched new line up of photo printers for the Indian consumers starting at Rs 18,789.

The new PIXMA G570, PIXMA G670, PIXMA PRO-200 and imagePROGRAF PRO-300 are priced at Rs 18,789, Rs 24,801, Rs 41,401 and Rs 59,621, respectively, and will be available from June.

“As a complete 360-degree input-to-output solutions provider, we take pride in our imaging technology designed to capture true-to-life situations and printing technology that converts those colourful, abstract memories into a beautiful, frame-worthy picture,” Manabu Yamazaki, President & CEO, Canon India, said in a statement.

The two new PIXMA G series 6-colour ink tank printers are built to unlock the power of high quality, enhanced photo longevity and low-cost printing for photo studios, businesses, homes and creative work.

The full set of ink included with the printer alone can deliver approximately 3,800 sheets of 4×6-inch prints, ensuring worry-free printing minus concerns about the cost of printing.

Unlike conventional designs, the G570 and G670 are not only a breeze to maintain, but also built to live through high print volume demands, the company said. (IANS)