Assam Police arrest 3 from WGH; recover stolen vehicles

GUWAHATI, June 11: A team from Assam Police conducted searches at various places in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya and arrested three persons in connection with thefts of Assam-registered vehicles on Thursday night.

One stolen motorcycle (AS-25-J 5873) and a Mahindra Bolero pick-up vehicle (AS-01-LC 3065) were recovered during the search operations, led by the Goalpara deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), in areas under Rajabala outpost and Phulbari police station.

The arrested persons have been identified as Noor Alam, a resident of Namabila, Rajabala; Rashidur Mandal, a resident of Phersiakandi, Rajabala and Rahmat Miya, who hails from Phulbagan. The areas where they belong to are under Phulbari police station.

Official sources here said that Alam has been collecting stolen vehicles from Assam and selling them to various persons in Meghalaya.

“Mandal, was an accomplice of Noor Alam who bought stolen Bolero pick-up vehicle while Rahmat Miya had bought the stolen motorcycle from Noor Alam and his gang,” a statement from Assam Police here informed on Friday.

The search was carried out in connection with Dudhnoi police station case number 65/21 under Sections 120(b)/413/468 /476/379/411 of IPC.