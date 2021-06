GUWAHATI, June 11: The 150 LPM Oxygen Plant funded by UNDP at Jowai Maternity and Child Hospital will become functional within a week, as tweeted by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who visited the plant today along with the local MLA and officials.

Similarly, the 300 LPM oxygen plant in Khliehriat will be ready in the next 10 days.