Genome sequencing report worries CM

SHILLONG, June 10: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Thursday expressed concern over the genome sequencing report of Covid-19, which confirmed the presence of Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the state.

He told reporters that the state is witnessing an increasing number of the cases in other districts and the concentration is no longer restricted only to East Khasi Hills.

“The rise in Covid-19 cases in other districts could be due to the Delta variant which is highly infectious. We have noticed that the spread is happening in West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills,” Sangma said, adding East Khasi Hills is continuously reporting over 200 new cases on an average every day.

He said the Covid situation in the state is still a cause of concern and it is necessary to ensure that certain steps are taken in advance to prevent resurgence. He said the government will observe the situation for the next few days and devise strategies to ensure rural areas are equally prepared.

“We have made arrangements to closely monitor the situation and continuously improve the overall setups and infrastructure at the grassroots level,” he said.

The CM observed that rural areas were quite vulnerable due to movement of people.

“The Deputy Commissioners have taken measures at their level after this variant was confirmed. We would definitely be able to keep things under control,” a confident Sangma said.

He said there is a need to be very careful and ensure more and more containment areas are created.

“We need to put in more efforts so as to ensure that we don’t allow the virus spread. Containment is one of the main strategies which we have been following,” the CM said.

He said the government will decide whether or not to lift the restrictions on inter-district movement during a review meeting on Friday after analysing the trend and getting the reports from the DCs.

“We are trying our best to strike a balance between opening up economic activities and ensuring that health remains a priority,” Sangma said.

He said he will visit East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts on Friday to assess the overall preparedness for dealing with the situation.

“We have been getting good reports that the infrastructure is coming up very fast in the two districts. I will have review meetings in Jowai and Khliehriat,” he added.