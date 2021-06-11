Them Iew of New Nongstoin declared Containment Zone

NONGSTOIN, June 11: The District Magistrate has declared the entire of Thew Iew locality of New Nongstoin as Containment Zone to restrict unregulated entry and exit in the area.

The District Magistrate said that as per the report received from the District Medical and Health Officer, West Khasi Hills, that there is a rapid detection of Covid-19 cases and high-risk contacts at Them Iew locality of New Nongstoin that requires aggressive contact tracing, quarantine, testing and isolation as well as containment in the interest of health of general public against any possible spread of COVID-19.

In the interest and safety of the people and in exercise of the powers conferred under the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases, Covid-19 regulation 2020 the entire locality has, therefore, been declared as containment zone.

The District Magistrate stated that no person shall be allowed to move inside the containment area and the inhabitants within this area shall not move out, all vehicles originating from outside of the containment area as specified above and plying through the locality are to do so without stopping mid-way in the Containment area. All shops/business establishments shall be closed during containment, all government and private institutions located within the boundary of the containment zone shall also remain closed until further orders. The area shall be supervised by the Incident Commander C.P. Mawkon, MCS, BDO of Nongstoin.

The Village Corona Management Committee will record all persons moving out of the Containment Zone for essential/emergency services.

Any violation of this order shall entail prosecution under the penal provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the IPC. This order will remain in force till further orders.