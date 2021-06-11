Union rues poor implementation of road projects in SGH

TURA, June 11: The GSU, from Karukol in South Garo Hills on Friday raised concern over the poor implementation of road projects in the region and urged the concerned authorities as well as the government to look into the matter.

In a statement issued here, the union said that NH-62 which connects Baghmara from Siju has witnessed a major black topping, but within a few months the road has been reduced to the same condition as it was before with many potholes due to the negligence of different contractors. The union also said that the Rewak-Siju Reserve Road has been completely ignored for decades and its condition is now a major threat for daily commuters.

According to the union, while there are a total of six road projects undertaken under the PMGSY scheme in the area, any kind of project is yet to be seen on the said projects till date. These roads include, the Nengkong-Upper Dosogre PMGSY Road, Karukol-Nengkong-Emangre PMGSY Road, Emangre-Nokatgre-Tolegre PMGSY Road, Karukol Adinggre- Alokpang Songmong PMGSY Road, Rongru A’sim-Bul A’kawe PMGSY Road and the Rongru A’sim- Rewak PMGSY Road.

The union lamented that while repeated complaints have been made to the concerned authorities regarding the irregularities no positive response has been received from either the PWD department of the district administration.

“We urge the concerned authorities to take the matter seriously. The MDA government should also look into the matter in the interest of the general public,” it said.