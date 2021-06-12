Massive fire breaks out in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar Market

New Delhi : A massive fire broke out in a showroom in Lajpat Nagar market in Delhi on Saturday, a fire official said.

More than 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

Officials said they received an alert from Lajpat Nagar market regarding a massive fire that broke out at Block-1, Central Market, Lajpat Nagar.

“Fire is in a showroom. Thirty fire brigades have been rushed to the spot. Details are awaited,” said a fire official.

The incident took place after the market reopened after over a month of lockdown. (IANS)