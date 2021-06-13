Netherlands open against Ukraine

AMSTERDAM, June 12: Seven years is a long, long wait. It’s been that many years since the Netherlands last played at a major football tournament, dating back to the orange-clad team’s run to the World Cup semifinals in 2014. On Sunday in Amsterdam, the Dutch will finally be back on the field to take on Ukraine at the European Championship.

The team’s captain and defensive anchor, Virgil van Dijk, will have to wait even longer. He pulled out of the tournament to rehabilitate his surgically repaired knee.

With Van Dijk sidelined, 21-year-old centre back Matthijs de Ligt will be a key defender for the Netherlands, but he is trying to recover from a groin injury in time for the match.

Meanwhile, Barcelona midfileder Frenkie de Jong said he’s feeling fresh despite the long club season.

De Jong’s role in the midfield will depend on the formation Netherlands coach Frank de Boer chooses. He looks to be favouring a 5-3-2 setup over the traditional Dutch 4-3-3.

The Netherlands’ only international title came at the 1988 European Championship. The Dutch have also reached three World Cup finals and lost them all.

About 16,000 fans will be allowed to watch Sunday’s Group C match at the Johan Cruyff Arena. With coronavirus travel restrictions expected to keep most Ukrainian fans from traveling to the Netherlands, the vast majority will be Dutch.

Dutch keeper, Jasper Cillessen will miss this tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

Ukraine qualified for the last two European Championships, but has never progressed past the group stage. The country’s main player is Oleksandr Zinchenko, who plays at left back for Manchester City but is expected to switch to a central midfield role for his country.

The Ukrainians are coached by Andriy Shevchenko, whose mentality doesn’t seem to have changed much from his playing days with the national team and clubs including AC Milan and Chelsea. (AP)

Match starts: 00.30 am IST