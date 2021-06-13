No salary for appointees: CEM

TURA, June 12: With the situation fast spiralling out of control for the NPP-led EC in GHADC over its decision to appoint two non-MDCs to the positions of ‘Chief Adviser’ and Chairman of High Powered Committee, CEM Benedic Marak is trying to do some damage control.

On Saturday, the CEM issued a statement claiming that both the appointees, Akki A Sangma and Rudraswar Momin, would not draw any salary or perks and benefits from the GHADC during their tenure in the two mentioned positions.

Hoping to douse the flames, the CEM even went a step further claiming that he hmself will also not draw any salary.