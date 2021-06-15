NGOs slam govt for ‘scam’

SHILLONG, June 14: Civil society groups in the state have come out strongly against the food grain scam.

The Civil Society Women’s Organisation (CSWO) has asked the state government to register an FIR while Thma U Rangli Juki (TUR) has called upon the people to start social auditing of the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) programme and the supplier-department nexus involved.

TUR member Angela Rangad said that the recent seizure by the Assam Police of 1 lakh bags of rice weighing 50 kg each from one Deepak Agarwal has revealed the persistence of corruption in the implementation of the SNP under the state’s Department of Social Welfare. Agarwal owns Continental Milkose, a controversial company.

Rangad said that she had along with social activists Agnes Kharshiing and Tarun Bhartiya raised the red flag about the company and its nexus in the SNP 10 years ago. Bhartiya was then the advisor to the commissioners in the Right to Food case in the Supreme Court.

“Why is this tainted company being used again by the government for this crucial programme which feeds children, young girls and mothers and is key to fighting malnutrition and maternal and infant mortality which is very high in Meghalaya?” she asked.

Stating that the SNP is supposed to be decentralised and involve local women’s groups and SHGs and procure local nutritious foods, she said: “The SNP in Meghalaya has long been under the vicious control of dubious fortified food supplying mafia-like Continental Milkose.” Rangad said the tainted suppliers are the real issue contrary to the clarification given by the Social Welfare Department

“The CSWO is shocked that rice meant for the WBNP and NFSA in Meghalaya, meant especially for the poor, has been siphoned off to the Assam Rifles under the nose of the authorities in the state,” Kharshiing said.

“WBNP and NFSA are separate schemes. So, there has to be clear orders for the distribution of these schemes separately and the state government has to immediately file an FIR in this regard,” the CSWO president said.

Stating that this is a clear case of theft and corruption, Kharshiing said: “The Union Ministry of Women and Child Development has to also take note as the schemes are from the Centre.”

KSU demands inquiry

The KSU on Monday demanded that the government should constitute an inquiry into the matter.

“The government should order an inquiry and take action against any official(s) involved in this scam. We will take other course of action to pressurise the government if it fails to comply with our demand,” KSU general secretary, Donald V. Thabah told reporters.

Thabah also said that they had met FCI General Manager, PN Singh who revealed that the Corporation had released the rice to the Directorate of Social Welfare through their Shillong Division.

“The FCI releases the rice under NFSA on a quarterly basis,” Thabah said, quoting the FCI official.