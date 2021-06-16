Rabha groups seek speedy trial of minor girls’ ‘rape, murder’ case

GUWAHATI, June 16: The All Rabha Students’ Union (ARSU) and five other Rabha organisations have sought speedy justice in the alleged “rape and murder” of two minor girls who were found hanging from a tree in a village in Kokrajhar district in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) last Friday.

Three accused have been arrested in connection with the heinous crime which was allegedly committed with the girls “first choked to death and their bodies hanged from a tree to hoodwink the police.”

Members of the six Rabha organisations on Wednesday staged a protest against the ghastly crime on NH-17 at Boko in Kamrup district, holding placards and shouting slogans for justice through a fast-track court and capital punishment for those convicted.

“We want immediate justice through a fast-track court. The culprits must be hanged to death,” ARSU Kamrup district president Ajit Rabha asserted.

He further said that the organisations have requested chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide financial aid to the victims’ family.

In this regard, the Rabha organisations submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through the Boko revenue circle officer.

ARSU, Kamrup district secretary, Namal Kumar Rabha, said the six organisations have also requested the Assam Police to immediately track the culprits involved in the alleged rape and murder of a mother and daughter at Sapai Baligaon village under Dhekiajuli Police station in Sontipur district on February 20, 2021.