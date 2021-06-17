Harmony of faith, science and vaccine!

Naba Bhattacharjee

The COVID -19 trends clearly demonstrate that this deadly virus could be with us for some time more. The second phase of COVID-19, particularly in our country including Meghalaya, has been much more intense and severe, compared to the first phase. We need to be prepared for a potential third wave with a probability of affecting children. The only plausible COVID-19 preventive available to humanity is the vaccine, in addition to a mandatory mask mandate, hand washing and physical distancing. While the above are relatively easier to adopt, the vaccine hesitancy, like in other regions, is also widespread in our state of Meghalaya and is a matter of grave concern. “Science without religion is lame, and religion without science is blind,” says Albert Einstein.

During Phase – I, medical science was primarily involved in studying the characteristics of the new virus and developing a plausible vaccine to counter the pandemic. This was the biggest challenge to scientists. And in the absence of a lasting and proven panacea in sight, faith in religion and spiritual beliefs together with hope in medical science, occupied center stage. Swami Vivekananda thus quoted on the subject – “Religion as a science, as a study is the greatest and healthiest exercise that the human mind can have”. The inherent contradictions between religion and science have been going on since the dawn of mankind and continued to divide opinion. However, the last few centuries has witnessed harmonious co-existence. Today science and religion are complementing each other and are not in conflict. “Science can purify religion from error and superstition. Religion can purify science from idolatry and false absolutes” – Pope John Paul II.

Scientists took up the challenge in earnest and came up with a vaccine breakthrough at the earliest possible time. In the intervening period, self styled experts on COVID 19 virus started springing up like mushrooms. Social media platforms provided the tail wind for propagating thousands of unfounded and absurd hypotheses, which gained momentum, targeting even the efficacy and credibility of the vaccine, leading to the phenomenon of vaccine hesitancy and rejection. In order to fast track the process of vaccination, the prevailing hurdles need to be understood as the process shall be a long drawn exercise.

In order to achieve optimal success the usual top down standard procedure, has to be avoided. Only a human-centric approach can produce the desired results. Vaccine hesitancy is complex, context specific and includes factors such as complacency, convenience, and confidence. Discussion and maintaining a transparent line of communication between those implementing the process and the target community, is imperative. Vaccination campaigns, should give communities a greater voice in vaccine rollout, including the locations etc. In fact where hesitancy level is high, home vaccination could also be a viable option. In rural areas, there is fear of hospitals, tests, isolation/quarantine besides general misconception like infertility, emergence of side effects and related ailments etc., after administering vaccine. Health officials and vaccine providers need to listen to individuals and community organizations and have their concerns addressed, through scientific data and information. Message must emphasize that the vaccine is the only “friendly shield”, not only protecting oneself but also family members, near and dear ones and friends. It is a proven phenomenon that a child is the best teacher of parents on various issues. Here too children could be motivated to assume the role of frontline vaccine influencers, empowered by teachers in course of conducting classes, both off and on line. A successful approach to overcome vaccine hesitancy or rather outright rejection is to initiate a dialogue and awareness based intervention.

Awareness aimed at making communities responsive to what vaccination is and its purpose. Benefits of the vaccine as a life saver should be prioritized in simple local language through pamphlets, hoardings and newspapers considered as source of authentic information in villages. Social mobilization aims to facilitate change through a range of players engaged in interrelated and complementary efforts. Church elders at local/village level, heads of traditional/indigenous faith, medical officer of the local PHC, Matron/Nurse, health care workers with whom villagers are familiar and comfortable with including heads and members of traditional institutions, women’s’ and mothers organization etc can play the defining role as vaccine influencers. In adopting a multi pronged template, empowering VDP at village level with authority for enforcing protocols beside members of local sports clubs, players and sportsperson, youth organizations, musicians and musical bands, et al could also be roped in for the purpose. Local MLA/MDC can play a positive role in convincing people. Friends, family, neighbors and even acquaintances who have overcome vaccine hesitancy, can be among the strongest votaries. This mixed group shall be the front line “vaccine influencers”.

The entire exercise shall have snowballing effect as more people get vaccinated, while others know who’ve gotten their jab; thereby motivating the hesitant individual. A familiar face can go a long way to reducing vaccine hesitancy. The “wait and watch syndrome”, evident even in urban population, as to how a vaccine worked for other people, is an important factor of vaccine hesitancy.

Vaccination camps have to be held in a reassuring and friendly environment to boost confidence. Minimum travel time for people to come to vaccination/testing centres is imperative. Polling booth – like facilities can be created in the village level. The initial approach including the actual pain free comfortable jab shall be carried as a message by word of mouth to encourage others. Mobile units can cover interior of villages for household vaccination drive including spot and walk in vaccination system to bridge technology gap in rural areas.

It is important to educate people that adoption of Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour and vaccination is the sure shot insulation from the virus and consequently towards restoring normal life and resumption of livelihood activities, school, travel et al.

Finally, a systematic review of strategies for addressing vaccine hesitancy and course correction, to identify line of action, shall ensure to convert resistant families into vaccination advocates. While each loss of life matters, the impact on communities with small population is burdened with larger implications.

(Email: [email protected]hoo.co.in)