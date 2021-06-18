EURO 2020 SNIPPETS

Eriksen to get monitoring device implanted

COPENHAGEN, June 17: Christian Eriksen will be fitted with an implantable device to monitor his heart rhythm, the Danish soccer federation said Thursday.

The 29-year-old Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland at the European Championship.

The Danish federation said doctors have determined that Eriksen needs to have an ICD — implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. “This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances,” the federation said in a statement.” (AP)

Slovakia’s Vavro tests positive for COVID-19

ST. PETERSBURG, June 17: Slovakia defender Denis Vavro and a member of the team’s coaching staff have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the European Championship match against Sweden, coach Stefan Tarkovic said Thursday.

They are the first positive tests for COVID-19 to have been announced since Euro 2020 started. Tarkovic said Vavro has no symptoms and is isolating. He didn’t disclose the name of the coach.

The game against Sweden on Friday is also in St. Petersburg. “We started to work with the Russian public health authorities,” Tarkovic said through a translator, “and started to apply the corresponding UEFA protocol. So we took all the steps to avoid the spread of the infection.”

UEFA protocol states that teams with fewer than 13 players could have their game “rescheduled within the next 48 hours of the date of the relevant match” and possibly at a different venue. (AP)

UEFA accepts ‘Pavard did not sustain concussion’

SWITZERLAND, June 17: UEFA says it has accepted the France team’s explanation that Benjamin Pavard did not sustain a concussion in the European Championship match against Germany.

Pavard said after Tuesday’s game he felt knocked out for about 10 to 15 seconds by a challenge from Robin Gosens.

It raised concern that the French team’s medical staff ignored UEFA’s concussion protocol by letting the defender continue playing. France won 1-0. UEFA tournament director Martin Kallen says “we got the confirmation from the French team doctors that he had no concussion.”

UEFA says Pavard “will nevertheless continue to be closely monitored over the coming days.” (AP)

Swiss goalkeeper Sommer to join wife for birth of second child.

SWITZERLAND, June 17: Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer has left the team to join his wife for the birth of their second child. The Swiss soccer federation says Sommer left for Germany after the team’s 3-0 loss to Italy on Wednesday in Rome.

It was unclear if Sommer will return for the final Group A game Sunday against Turkey in Baku. Switzerland needs a win to advance to the round of 16. (AP)