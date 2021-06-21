‘Attempt by govt to weaken Lokayukta’

SHILLONG, June 20: The Opposition Congress has alleged that the ruling dispensation has been making deliberate attempts to weaken institutions like Lokayukta to prevent them from going after cases of corruption involving those at the helm of affairs.

Stating that attempts were being made to weaken institutions created through collective legislative exercise in the state, the Congress said, “Since this is being allowed it means that the government is responsible for facilitating all the acts of irregularities and alleged corruption.”

The Opposition also said that a prompt decision to allow inquiry or independent inquiry in the event of any allegation of corruption, will bring in deterrence or else people will continue to engage in irregularity and corruption with complete impunity.