Mine rescue ops continue without success

Shillong, June 20: Rescue operations at Krem Ule in East Jaintia Hills have not made any progress since the body of an unidentified miner was retrieved on Wednesday.

A senior official said on Sunday that the rescue teams were clearing the debris at the bottom of the mine and simultaneously mapping the mine shaft to identify protruding objects that may hinder rescue and dewatering efforts.

The rescue teams of NDRF and SDRF verified the level of the water on Sunday and found that it had receded by around fourteen feet. So far, over 18 lakh liters of water has been pumped out from the two interconnected mine shafts.

The official also informed that the recovered body was yet to be identified or claimed.