Cops nab two peddlers in SGH

TURA, June 20: Continuing its offensive against drug abuse, police in South Garo Hills on Saturday arrested two persons for possession of illegal drugs.

Acting on special inputs, the police team arrested the two persons-one male and a female from Baigankhona village under Sibbari and seized 3 packets containing a 608 tablets of YaBa/Methamphetamine/World-is-Yours tablets weighing 64 gms.

According to police, a case under NDPS Act has also been registered at Baghmara Police Station and investigation is on.