Shillong Jottings

Good Samaritans

The photo above relates to Kolkata and not Shillong. Yet, the picture has a local connection.

Meghalaya House in Kolkata Russel Street has been a ghost house ever since lockdown was imposed. With no visitors and consequently no work, the skeleton service staff who are holding the fort, have found themselves an excellent preoccupation. Initiated by Andrew Paul and Greatcilda Momin, they have taken it upon themselves to feed the starving stray dogs found loitering in Russel Street, Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Middleton Street and the adjoining areas. The thoughtful staff also provided a morsel or two to those Khasi, Garo country cousins who found themselves stranded due to lockdown.

Isn’t it true that adversity is a huge opportunity to make a statement about who we are? Indeed, these good samaritans of Meghalaya House have shown that their heart is in the right place and disproved the belief that Idle brain is a devil’s workshop. They sure deserve plaudits.

Spare a thought

Some dogs go out on regular walks, are fed properly, and in entirety we can say they are well taken care of by their owners. But not so lucky are those that have to scout localities just to find a day’s meal. During pre-pandemic days, these very dogs had ample places where they would find food. From restaurants, fast-food joints, food trucks to households across several neighbourhoods, there was food for them whenever they ventured out. Now, the conditions are very different, and for them utterly perplexing.

Pay attention to this thought-provoking incident that involved the SJ team.

Three stray dogs at Khyndai Lad submissively approached two men, who had made no attempts to catch their attention and so were in a state of surprise.

When patted, the poor dogs kept wagging their tails.

Going by the general idea that when a dog is exhibiting a friendly nature, they expect to get something to eat from you.

Unfortunately, the duo had nothing with them to give to the dogs, which were clearly starving. And the market was as deserted as a desert.

In high hopes, they called out to a passerby asking him if he had any eatable to give to the hungry dogs. The man then took out a packet of biscuits from his pocket began feeding the dogs.

While we count our miseries and suffering amid lockdown, these creatures struggle to merely fill their empty stomachs. And with the inability to be vocal about their plight, they’re rendered helpless.

Next time if any of us come across a homeless dog, let us find some compassion from inside to feed it with a small packet of biscuit if not a hearty meal. Above everything else, let’s be human.

Fear Thou Not…..

The nearly two-month long lockdown seems to have had some effect in reducing the number of Covid cases in the state. However, the lengthy spell of lockdown also seems to have had an impact on the psyche of the common man as well.

This past week, some nostalgic scenes recreated themselves in several parts of the city. Crowded marketplaces and a large number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers were seen zooming across the city streets. Friday evening was particularly interesting. Besides crowding in certain locality markets, there was some traffic congestion too. On Sunday the number of people and vehicles on the street was considerably more than the previous weeks.

If you consider that the COVID-19 positivity rate in Meghalaya is still higher than the national average then crowding and traffic congestion may be considered nothing less than acts of dare-devilry.

Amid the usual hustle and bustle, an SJ member stopped by to pick up two kilos of mangoes from a fruit seller near Military Hospital. “Enough is enough,” said the fruit seller. “The COVID situation is normal. Let us get on with our lives”, he said when asked about the crowd.

“Don’t you have any fear of COVID-19 since it has killed so many this year?” the SJ staffer queried.

“Not anymore. The worst is past us,” he quipped as he returned the change; an air of indifference and forced stoicism on his face.

Mango cousin

Newspaper reports suggest that the country is going to have a bumper crop of mangoes this year leading to a glut in the market. The photo above captured at a private compound at Rilbong is certainly not going to contribute to the production count. These mangoes which look enticing from a distance are at best owner’s pride and passers-by’s envy. Shillong’s soil and climate are not conducive for mango cultivation, although there are a handful of places where mangoes grow every year. Residents of Upper Mawprem claim that one particular tree yields a sizeable number of mangoes every year. Obviously, Shillong mangoes are a poor cousin of the popular varieties that arrive in the local markets from outside. Regardless of the taste and aroma, importantly not a single mango goes begging!