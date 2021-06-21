Class 12 exams of Assam, Tripura, Karnataka boards cancelled, SC told

NEW DELHI, June 21: The Assam, Tripura and Karnataka governments informed the Supreme Court on Monday that they have cancelled their Class 12 state board exams in view of the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

A bench of Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said: “Counsel for the state of Assam and state of Tripura have informed the court that concerned Board of the respective states have cancelled the ensuing XII standard Board Examination, 2021. Counsel for the state of Karnataka, on instructions, informed the Court that the state Board has cancelled the XII standard Board Examination, in the state of Karnataka.”

The bench noted that as far as the Class 10 board examination, 2021 is concerned, no final decision has been taken so far by Karnataka. “Let the aforementioned position be brought on record in the course of the day. Affidavits in that regard be filed through email,” said the top court in its order, on a plea seeking cancellation of state board Class 12 exams.

The bench adjourned the matter till Tuesday after being informed that writ petitions have been filed challenging the assessment policies of the CBSE and the ICSE board exams.

The bench, during the hearing in the matter, observed that it would first examine the merits of the assessment scheme proposed for the CBSE and the ICSE students. It said it will examine points in both schemes, and it will understand if there were some issues, but it would not go by perception of somebody.

“Attorney General, we have agreed with your scheme in principle. But we will hear the petitioners before we suggest modifications,” said the bench.

On June 17, the CBSE had said for Class 12, marks based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board exam will have 40 per cent weightage; Class 11 marks based on theory component of final exam will have 30 per cent weightage; and Class 10 marks, based on average theory component of best three performing subjects out of main 5 subjects, will have 30 per cent weightage. The CBSE informed the top court that results for Class 12 exams will be declared by July 31.

IANS