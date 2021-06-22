Hek warns anti-vax gossipers

SHILLONG, June 21: Health Minister A.L. Hek on Monday said anyone, including religious leaders, found spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine will be booked according to the provisions of the Epidemic Act.

“Stern action will be taken if it is proved that they are spreading rumours and misinformation about the vaccine,” he said.

Stating that he has come across reports of some religious heads and groups asking their followers to refrain from getting vaccinated and instead pray to get cured, Hek said: “They should ask students not to study but to appear for the exam directly. Don’t study; just pray and pass.”

He said the Health Department has been facing the stiff challenge of vaccine hesitancy even after conducting a slew of awareness programmes. The department had to convince a group of taxi drivers and shopkeepers to get themselves vaccinated for their safety and that of others, he added.

“We have adopted a lot of strategies and have tried to reach out to the nook and corners of the state to spread awareness on the efficacy of the vaccine, but there are areas where people are not coming out for the vaccination,” he said.

He insisted that the government is not forcing anyone but only making an appeal to the citizens to take the jab for their own good.

On the prevailing confusion about the lockdown, Hek said that partial lockdown and containment measures are in place and several restrictions have been eased. He made it clear that the lockdown has not been lifted completely.

The Health Minister said that the deputy commissioner of each district has been asked to monitor the situation and decide on the relaxations and containment accordingly.

He said the government could not be certain about continuing with or lifting lockdown as the spread of the virus has not been checked.

“We are monitoring the situation and unless we get a clear picture it is difficult to decide,” he added.

Hek also said the interstate movement will remain restricted until there is a drastic drop in the cases.