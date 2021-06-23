Remaining papers for Class 12 board examination in Meghalaya won’t be held

SHILLONG, June 23: Minister in-charge Education, Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday informed that the remaining papers for Class 12 board examination will no longer be conducted because of prevailing COVID pandemic situation.

Re-examination for those students who have missed the HSSLC and SSLC exams, will be conducted by mid July.

These remaining papers are computer science, statistics, vocational studies, and western music.

“These papers are minor papers and marking will be done according to MBOSE parameters which may be internal exams, based on practical exams or computing the paper which they have already done,” Rymbui informed.

He further informed that examination for those students who missed the SSLC and HSSLC exams due to Covid related problems will be re-conducted sometimes in mid July.

“There are about 74 Class X students who missed some papers and around 34 who missed all the papers,” he said.

He informed that for Class 12, 92 candidates missed some papers and 15 of them missed the entire examination.

Meanwhile, the education minister informed that the results for Class XII (HSSLC) exams will be declared before July 31.