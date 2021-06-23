Allianz Arena will not be rainbow-colored

MUNICH, June 22: UEFA has declined the Munich city council’s application to have its stadium illuminated in rainbow colours for Germany’s final European Championship group game against Hungary on Wednesday.

The governing body said in a statement Tuesday that it understands the intention behind the proposal but “must decline this request” because of its political context — “a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament.”

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter’s application on behalf of the council made clear it wanted to protest a law passed by Hungarian lawmakers last week that prohibits sharing with minors any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment. The law was denounced as anti-LGBT discrimination by human rights groups.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó blasted the German plan on Monday.

German football federation spokesman Jens Grittner had already suggested on Monday that it might also be an option to display the colours in the days after Hungary’s visit.

On Sunday, UEFA gave the go-ahead for Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to continue wearing a captain’s armband with the rainbow colours at the tournament. (AP)