BMC’s unofficial order irks teachers

TURA, June 24: Teachers from Garo Hills under the aegis of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers Association (AGHSSASTA) on Thursday sought the intervention of Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui into the alleged unofficial order issued by the Block Mission Coordinator (BMC) of Songsak Block in East Garo Hills with regard to their services.

According to their memorandum submitted to Rymbui, the particular BMC had on June 18 this year issued a controversial notification which stated, ‘Teachers appointed after August/September 2010 may have to pass MTET or clear MTET or face termination’ and fixed the last date for submission of filled up forms for July, 2021. The notification had also directed the CRCs to circulate the same to teachers in their areas.

The teachers pointed out that the notification with regard to the same was earlier postponed by the state government on June 8. They added that leaders of the association had also verified the notification with the District Mission Coordinator who also confirmed that no such official order or direction had been issued.

Stating that the concerned BMC had misused her powers by issuing the said order without consulting higher authorities, the teachers urged Rymbui to intervene on the matter in the interest of the teaching community.