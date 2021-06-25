3rd body of trapped miners retrieved from EJH coal mine

Khliehriat, June 25: The Navy team on Friday afternoon retrieved the third body of the coal miners trapped inside the coal mines at Krem Ule, Umpleng in East Jaintia Hills.

The NDRF, SDRF, SRT and personnel from the District Administration assisted the Navy team in retrieving the dead body from the main shaft.

Confirming this, Deputy Commissioner Ethelbert Kharmalki informed that the inquest had been conducted by the Executive Magistrate at the spot and the dead body was being transported to Khliehriat Civil Hospital morgue for the post mortem.

Kharmalki told that the relatives of the victims from Cachar, Barpeta and Kamrup (Rural), Assam and Kailashahar, North Tripura District has been informed through their respective Superintendent to Police by WT message to inform the immediate family members of the victims trapped in the coal mine to identify the retrieved bodies.

No one has come forward to identify the recovered bodies do far, the DC informed.

