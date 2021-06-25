Assam CM asks cops to expedite probe into ‘rape, murder’ of minor girl

GUWAHATI, June 25: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the state police to immediately arrest the culprits who allegedly raped and murdered a nine-year-old girl belonging to the religious minority community at Bhuragaon in central Assam’s Morigaon district last Sunday.

The body of the minor girl, who was reportedly missing since Sunday, was recovered from a field in Balidonga village in Bhuragaon.

During a visit to the village to meet the minor girl’s family members on Friday, the chief minister took stock of the ongoing investigation into the incident and directed Morigaon superintendent of police, Aparna Natarajan to catch the culprits and hand them exemplary punishment in accordance with the law of the land.

Sarma also interacted with the girl’s parents, empathised with them and assured them that culprits would not be spared as a massive manhunt was underway to arrest them.

The chief minister also asked superintendent of police to take all possible steps and handle the case in such a manner that the perpetrators of the heinous crime could be tried and that which acts as a deterrent.

“Every life is precious. What happened at Bhuragaon in Morigaon district to a religious minority minor girl was really very unfortunate. I assured the parents of the girl that the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared,” the chief minister said.

IANS