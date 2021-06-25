Claims and counterclaims over 100 pc vaccination status of city localities

SHILLONG, June 24: A report about two localities in the city achieving 100% vaccination of all eligible citizens led to a war of words on Twitter between a Congress MLA and government authorities.

The incident occurred after Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma on Thursday morning tweeted that two localities in Zone 3 – Police Bazaar and Keating Road – have finished 100% vaccination for all residents as well as shopkeepers and staff, keeping customers’ safety first in the shopping hub in the heart of the city.

The CM also congratulated the concerned teams for achieving the feat.

However, East Shillong MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh contested the claim and said that the area is in her constituency and residents have informed her that they are yet to be vaccinated.

“A resident even sent me her token to say her slot is still pending,” Lyngdoh tweeted in response to the CM’s post.

Replying to her tweet, the District Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccination in East Khasi Hills said that the CCMT of Keating Road has confirmed that as per their records, all eligible 18+ residents, barring pregnant women, have been vaccinated.

The tweet also said that records have been submitted to the DC’s Office, adding that mobilisation in this locality (Keating Road) began weeks ago.

Later, Lyngdoh again tweeted that she had spoken to her constituents there and added that a huge number was still left to get vaccinated.

“I appreciate the work of our medical workers but it is wrong for officers to rush to claim 100% vaccination when the ground reality is different,” she added.

Amidst the battle of words, the CM also congratulated Team Dobu PHC and Songsak Block Staff for achieving 100% vaccination of all eligible residents of Dimit Rongtat village in East Garo Hills.