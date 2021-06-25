Rape-accused MLA’s bail may be challenged

SHILLONG, June 24: The complainant is likely to file a review petition in the High Court of Meghalaya for quashing of the anticipatory bail granted to rape-accused North Tura MLA Thomas Sangma by a lower court in Shillong.

The complainant’s lawyer, Pillan T. Sangma on Thursday said the necessary documents have been prepared to file the plea in the high court.

“I am waiting for the signature of my client who is undergoing treatment and we will then approach the high court,” the counsel said.

Sangma had secured anticipatory bail from the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge on June 16.

The court had earlier granted interim relief to the MLA with conditions that he should not abscond or leave the jurisdiction of the court without prior permission and not hamper the investigation into the case.

Sangma has also been directed to maintain his distance from the complainant and prosecution witness and not make any inducement or threat to the complainant and prosecution witness acquainted with the facts of the case.

The court further directed Sangma to cooperate with the investigating agency.