Display of vaccination status on business premises mandatory

SHILLONG/TURA/NONGSTOIN/MAWKYRWAT, June 24: The East Khasi Hills district administration on Thursday issued an order directing that all shops prior to opening will place a prominent sign/poster indicating the COVID vaccination status of proprietors, shopkeepers and staff on the shop premises.

“All shops/ establishments/ local taxis/ auto-rickshaws/ maxi cabs and buses should display

prominently at a conspicuous place, a sign, clearly indicating VACCINATED or NOT VACCINATED, in the event that all employees and staff of the concerned shop/ establishment are either vaccinated or not vaccinated,” the order issued by Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo said.

The order also makes it mandatory for all employees and staff of shops/establishments and drivers, conductors and helpers of local taxis, auto-rickshaws, maxi cabs and buses who choose not to get vaccinated to get themselves tested once every ten days so as to exercise social responsibility and contribute to the safety of the society by ensuring this safety measure.

Similar orders have been issued by the respective deputy commissioners of West Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

Laloo also said that roadside hawkers and street vendors in East Khasi Hills will have to use an ID or badge in lieu of a sign for which the district administration would send necessary instructions to the Shillong Municipal Board, Town Vending Committees, Syiem of Hima Mylliem, Incidents Commanders, BDOs and Market Committees/CCMTs for immediate compliance.

“Opening of shops and establishments will be as per regulations given by this office through orders from time to time, and commercial vehicles will ply only after orders in this regard are passed. Any instance of false information furnished regarding vaccination status will be dealt with as per law,” the order adds.

In West Garo Hills, the order issued by DC Ram Singh states that random testing as a community surveillance strategy for managing the pandemic will continue to be undertaken particularly in areas largely frequented by the public. “Frequent random testing is required to establish the extent of spread of the virus, determine whether containment measures need to be strengthened or relaxed, and to enable effective surveillance of the population,” the order mentions.

In West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills, the orders state that shops, establishments, local taxis, auto-rickshaws, maxi cabs and buses flouting the directives will not be allowed to open their shops and such local taxis, auto-rickshaws, maxi cabs and buses will not be allowed to ply.