Second body pulled out from mine shaft

SHILLONG, June 24: Rescuers pulled out a second body from Krem Ule, Umpleng in East Jaintia Hills on Thursday afternoon, eight days after the first body was retrieved. The body was in a decomposed state, officials informed from the spot.

East Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ethelbert Kharmalki said that the second body was pulled out around 1.20 pm and following an inquest conducted by an Executive Magistrate at the spot, it was taken to Khliehriat Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Kharmalki further said that family and relatives of the trapped miners from Cachar, Barpeta and Kamrup (Rural) in Assam and Kailashahar in North Tripura have been intimated of the retrieval of the two bodies through the respective Superintendents to Police through WT message and have been asked to identify and claim the bodies.

Earlier in the day, the team of rescuers consisting of NDRF, SDRF and SRT verified the level of water before the Navy divers began their operation and found that the water had risen by twenty-nine feet.

So far, more than 17.5 litres of water has been pumped out from the two interconnected mine shafts.