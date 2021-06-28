France ready for Swiss challenge

WASHINGTON, June 27: Winning the toughest group at the European Championship wasn’t really a big surprise for the World Cup champions. Winning only one match in that group was, though.

Regardless, it was still enough for France to finish first in Group F and set up a match against Switzerland on Monday in the round of 16.

With Kylian Mbappé, Antoine Griezmann and Karim Benzema, France coach Didier Deschamps has enough attacking power to deliver back-to-back major titles, something that would match the country’s achievement in 1998 and 2000.

Benzema and Mbappé swap quick passes and switch positions high up the field, with the quick-thinking and skilful Griezmann operating behind them. But none of them were able to score in the opening 1-0 win over Germany, a match decided by Mats Hummels’ own-goal.

Griezmann did get on the scoreboard in the 1-1 draw against Hungary, while Benzema scored both in the 2-2 draw against Portugal after rejoining the national squad following an exile of almost six years.

Switzerland has it’s own battle with history to deal with.

The Swiss are hoping to end a run of three consecutive exits in the round of 16 at major tournaments. Overall, they have not won a match in a knockout stage at any major tournament in 67 years.

Switzerland finished third in Group A with four points, advancing as one of the four best third-place teams.

After a 1-1 draw with Wales and a 3-0 loss to Italy, Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic was under fire for what critics saw as negative tactics and a lack of creativity.

However, the team turned things around in the final group game, a 3-1 victory over Turkey.

Switzerland has never beaten France in a competitive game. In their previous encounter at Euro 2016, the Swiss held host France to a 0-0 draw in a group match. (PTI)