Education official clarifies on teachers demand for appointment

TURA, June 29: Following the request made by MTET passed teachers from Garo Hills to absorbed them into vacant posts in various districts of Garo Hills and the state, the Sub-Divisional School Education Officer, Tura Sadar in West Garo Hills has clarified on the issue.

As per the clarification, while the advertisement for recruitment had mentioned 114 vacant posts, a total of 159 candidates were selected for the personal interview. However, only 149 candidates turned up for the personal interview and the other 10 candidates were absent.

The clarification added that while 96 of the successful candidates were appointed into vacant posts of Government LP School teachers in order of merit, 18 vacant posts meant for non-Garos were kept unfilled as there were no candidates from the said communities at the time of the personal interview.

“All these 18 vacant posts are for non-Garos keeping in view that in LP schools mother tongue should be the medium of instruction,” the clarification stated.