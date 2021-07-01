Sports Snippets

Slippery Wimbledon centre court poses challenge for players

Wimbledon, June 30: Novak Djokovic landed on his backside twice early in the first match played on Centre Court at Wimbledon this week. He was no worse for the wear. Roger Federer’s opponent on Day 2, Adrian Mannarino, lost his footing in the main stadium, too, but he was not so lucky: The Frenchman’s 33rd birthday ended with a twisted knee and a loss, because he was too hurt to keep playing. That also happened to Serena Williams in the very next match Tuesday, and her latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title ended with her heartbroken and in tears after just 30 minutes and less than a set. She injured her right leg when her left shoe lost traction behind the baseline in almost the exact same spot Mannarino went down. All of those contests were played with the arena’s retractable roof shut because of rain. (AP)

Everton hire former Liverpool boss Benitez as manager

LIVERPOOL, June 30: Rafa Benitez secured his latest return to the Premier League on Wednesday when he was hired as manager of Everton, the local rival of his longtime former club Liverpool. Everton said Benitez signed a three-year contract. The Spanish coach will take charge of his fourth English top-flight team — after Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle — and is back in work five months after leaving Chinese club Dalian Professional. Everton turned to the 61-year-old Benitez following the unexpected departure this month of Carlo Ancelotti, who joined Real Madrid after 18 months at Goodison Park. (AP)

Leicester sign Austrian league top scorer Patson Daka

LEICESTER, June 30: Leicester signed 22-year-old striker Patson Daka from Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday after the Zambia international led the Austrian league in goals last season. The Premier League club said Daka will join on a five-year contract starting July 1, subject to league and international clearances. The transfer fee was reported to be about $30 million. Daka scored 27 goals in 28 league games for the Austrian champions in 2020-21, finishing with 34 goals in all competitions. Daka has seven goals in 22 appearances for Zambia and was named Confederation of African Football’s young player of the year in 2017. (AP)

Bopanna, Divij miss cut for men’s doubles event at Tokyo Games

New Delhi, June 30: In a setback to India’s medal chances in the tennis event of Tokyo Olympics, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan have missed the cut for men’s doubles, which also rules out the country’s presence in the mixed team competition, its best chance for a podium finish. It was expected that with a low combined ranking of 113, Bopanna (38) and left-handed Sharan’s (75) entry would depend only on large scale withdrawals. “The ITF has confirmed that Bopanna and Divij could not be entered as a team in the men’s doubles team. However, things might change till July 16 (if there are more withdrawals),” an AITA source told PTI. (PTI)

Taiwanese boy dies after being repeatedly slammed in judo class

Taipei, June 30: A 7-year-old Taiwanese boy has died after being repeatedly slammed by his coach and others at a judo class. The boy, identified only by his surname, Huang, was taken off life support on Tuesday night after being in a coma since the April 21 incident. The coach, identified in reports by his surname, Ho, has been indicted on charges of causing bodily injury and using children to commit a crime. Ho reportedly ordered other students to throw Huang to the mat, then began to do so himself. He eventually became unresponsive and was taken to a hospital but never recovered consciousness. The official Central News Agency said Ho had no coaching license. (AP)

Srihari Nataraj qualifies for Tokyo after FINA approves QT

New Delhi, June 30: Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj officially booked himself a Tokyo Olympics berth on Wednesday after the sport’s world governing body FINA approved his ‘A’ standard qualification time in the men’s 100m backstroke time trial at the Sette Colli Trophy in Romw. “…Srihari Nataraj Olympic qualification time of 53.77 (seconds) swam in the time trial at the Sette Colli Trophy is affirmed by FINA. SFI had put forward its representation to FINA for this. Srihari joins Sajan Prakash as India’s A qualification entry to Tokyo,” the Swimming Federation of India tweeted. Nataraj’s feat came on Sunday and was also a new national record besides being enough to achieve the ‘A’ mark for the Tokyo Games set at 53.85 seconds. (PTI)

UK policeman sentenced to 8 years for soccer star’s killing

LONDON, June 30: A British police officer was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in prison for the killing of Dalian Atkinson, a former professional soccer player who died after being Tasered and kicked in the head. Benjamin Monk was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter after jurors heard he left bootlace imprints on Atkinson’s forehead. Monk, 43, claimed he acted in lawful self-defense as officers tried to subdue former Aston Villa star Atkinson, 48, during an altercation in August 2016. Prosecutors said Monk used a stun gun for 33 seconds against Atkinson — more than six times longer than was standard – and kicked the soccer player at least twice in the head. Atkinson died in the hospital around an hour after the incident. (AP)

Women’s Champions League to stream free in much of world

NYON, (Switzerland), June 30: European women’s soccer will gain new exposure when all Women’s Champions League games from the group stage are broadcast live on YouTube by DAZN for the next two seasons. In the second half of the four-year deal, the number of free games will drop to 19 games including the final. The games will be streamed worldwide except in China, and the Middle East and North Africa region. Next season marks the start of a new format for the competition as it moves to a 16-team group stage, with the top two from each group moving to an eight-team knockout phase. (AP)