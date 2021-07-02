James won’t be removed: NPP

SHILLONG, July 1: There are apprehensions that Power Minister James Sangma could influence the probe into alleged irregularities in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) but the National People’s Party (NPP), which heads the state’s coalition government, has ruled out his removal.

Asked if Sangma will be removed to ensure a fair probe, NPP state president, WR Kharlukhi said the inquiry has nothing to do with the government.

The Congress wants Sangma’s removal for smooth conduct of the probe but political parties, supporting the state’s coalition government, have no problem with him continuing in the post.

United Democratic Party (UDP) general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said the party had submitted a 10-point charter of demands to Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma through its president seeking an independent inquiry and the need to appoint a senior bureaucrat to look after the affairs of MeECL.

“The government has taken cognisance of our demands and I think we should take one step at a time,” Mawthoh said.

He said the UDP has been vocal on issues plaguing the state but he did not comment on the demand for Sangma’s removal as the Power Minister.

Two days ago, Congress leader Zenith Sangma had termed the government’s decision to remove Arunkumar Kembhavi from the post of CMD of MeECL as a “piecemeal approach”. He had castigated the government for failing to remove the Power Minister.

The Congress leader had expressed apprehension that the Power Minister could influence the probe and there is a likelihood of foul play which might defeat the very purpose of the probe.

The inquiry will be headed by a retired judge and there will be two other members – a retired government officer and a technical person.

The terms of reference will include different kinds of tenders floated by the MeECL for Central as well as state schemes. The probe panel will also look into different kinds of manpower issues such as appointment and other irregularities within human resources.

The panel, which will look into the work done in the last 10 years since the inception of the MeECL, will get three months’ time to submit its report. The allegations of corruption pertain to Saubhagya Scheme, power theft in Byrnihat Industrial area and other irregularities.