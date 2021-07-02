BJP leadership wants me to continue, Mawrie claims

SHILLONG, July 1: BJP state president Ernest Mawrie on Thursday claimed the party’s central leadership has asked him to continue in the post till he completes his term.

“I was told by the national leaders in front of everyone that I would have to continue till the end of my tenure as the state president as I am not nominated but elected,” Mawrie said.

“I took a delegation of state BJP leaders, including KC Boro, to Delhi recently to meet our party national president, JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santosh to discuss how we can strengthen our party. It was there that I got the green signal (to continue as the party’s state president),” he said.

Stating that he has no differences with Boro, Mawrie said it was the former who started all the fuss as he (Mawrie) refused to engage in any act of favouritism while selecting candidates for the recently-held elections to Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.

“KC Boro had asked me to allot tickets to his candidates but since we are from a national party and it has rules and procedures, I had refused,” Mawrie said.

Boro, a former minister who recently resigned as the vice president of the party’s state unit protesting Mawrie’s “dictatorial” style of functioning, had earlier demanded his removal in the best interest of party organisation.

He had alleged that Mawrie’s “arrogant style of functioning” resulted in the resignation of 18 disgruntled office bearers over a period of time.

Meanwhile, Mawrie said he has not received any confirmation on Union Home Minister, Amit Shah’s visit to the state.

“Usually, we get the confirmation well in advance,” he said.

He, however, said the BJP state unit is eagerly looking forward to the visit. He said it will raise issues such as Assam-Meghalaya inter-state boundary row, Inner Line Permit and inclusion of Khasi language in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution.