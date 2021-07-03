Covid cases drop below 500 mark in Garo Hills after many weeks

TURA, July 3: The surge in the number of people coming forward to take vaccination against covid-19 appears to be having a positive impact in the fight against the pandemic as West Garo Hills has recorded for the first time, in many weeks, active cases under the 500 mark.

On Saturday, the total number of active cases were 498, two below the 500 mark, giving much enthusiasm for the government and particularly the health workers fighting this highly infectious disease.

“After many days the active cases have fallen below the 500 mark,” confirmed West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh.

It is also the first time in recent times that no deaths have taken place from the pandemic within the week.

However, though the number of active cases have fallen, yet, new positive cases just don’t seem to go away.

On Saturday, 57 new positive cases were detected, 18 alone from Tura civil hospital, while the rest were in single digits across different rural areas of the district.

It was also a day that witnessed a high number of recoveries- 104, of which the largest were at home isolation.

Despite the falling numbers of active cases, authorities are not dropping their guard given recent warnings from medical experts and scientists about a possible third wave of the disease hitting the country and the north east region.

Meghalaya Health Minister A L Hek together with Health Director of the state Dr Aman War visited Garo Hills on Thursday to review the health scenario in anticipation of another possible surge in infections.

The state government is currently constructing a Covid hospital in Tura as part of its preempt strike against the pandemic.