West Garo Hills extends lockdown till 12 July

TURA, JUNE 27 : West Garo Hills District Magistrate, Ram Singh, had passed an order on 3 July thereby enforcing the containment measures in the district from 5 a.m of 5 July till 5 a.m of 12 July with the same restricted and permitted activities as in the earlier order passed on 30 May.

According to the order, the opening of essential commodities shops in Tura Main Bazar areas will continue to follow the earlier order while in other parts of the district, these shops will open from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m till 4 p.m while the non-essential shops, vehicle repairing and services shops are allowed to open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. The order also said that all the shops are required to display the vaccination status of their staff.

The movement of vehicles will continue to follow the odd-even rule and the local autos and maxi-cabs plying with limited capacity will have to display the vaccination status of the driver. All non-essential movement is discouraged and intra-district public transports are allowed to ply with 50% capacity. Those violating the movement protocols or furnishing false self-declaration will be liable for penal action as per law, the order said.

The Central and State Govt. offices, according to the order, will function from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

The order also said that besides weekend lock down on Saturday and Sunday, the corona curfew in the district will be from 5 p.m to 5 a.m.