Creation of districts a populist move

Editor,

The Shillong Times June 29, 2021 headline ‘Govt. announces Mairang as new district’ reminds me of a chance encounter with late Mr LG.Shullai sometime in 1992 when on my way to Polo Ground to witness a football match. He had just come out from the residence of Mr DD Lapang who was then the Chief Minister. He told me he went specially to request Mr Lapang not to name the new district as Ri Bhoi District but as Nongpoh District. He confessed that he was concerned about the air of division hovering among the Khasi-Jaintia people at that point of time which could percolate down to the church, the united KJP Synod then. He argued that the British used to name the district with the name of the district headquarter like Nowgong, Dibrugarh, Tezpur etc. Fortunately or unfortunately the name Ri Bhoi was chosen and history confirmed what Mr Shullai foresaw. The Ri Bhoi Synod was sown into existence much to the discomfort and reluctance of the parent KJP Synod which we reap till this day the overlapping of areas of jurisdication.

On the naming of districts one is confused with the present naming based on the 8 compass cardinal points of North, South, East, West, NE,SE,SW, NW etc One may wonder what name Mairang district will be given considering it is in West Khasi Hills. Next will be Sohra (SEKH?).The original naming of districts by the white rulers seems more practical. The trend to create more districts seems to be more ornamental than pragmatic. Considering our limited resources we wish our legislators would debate on the efficacy of creating new districts and of building up community assets like roads, hospitals, technical schools etc. which will benefit more people.

Yours etc

Torist Mark,

Via email

Pragmatic solutions for educational outcomes

Editor,

The personal views and suggestions given by Mr TFL Mawlong (ST July 1, 2021) are highly thought provoking. The policy makers and process designers will do a great favour to the State of Meghalaya and for that matter, all the present day institutions imparting education and knowledge to the learners, if they are sincerely be guided by these views and suggestions. The service providers that are the products of rote learning mostly go for stereotype solutions; they do not go out of the way to look for better solutions. Of course, they are hardly encouraged to think differently. It is high time to reform the system of education so as to have more sensitive and efficient administrators and workers.

Yours etc.,

B C Biswas,

Via email

Ignoble behaviour of Dean

Editor,

On June 25, last an FIR was filed in the Women’s Police Station, Tura, against the present Dean of the College of Community Science (formerly Home Science), Central Agricultural University, Tura, for exploiting two female employees by making them do forced domestic work and body massage. As ex-students of the college, we condemn the incident and we stand in solidarity with the victims. We demand from the police and the Government to take strict action against this present Dean, who even during our student days, was prejudiced particularly against the students and staff of the local community.

We are not surprised that this issue has come out in the open because the Dean lacks basic manners and etiquette. When we were studying in the college we noticed that during class hours with students who opted for her subject as an elective course, she would sit with her legs raised on top of her table. We also witnessed some staff members massaging her legs inside her office chamber during office hours. Many times they also gave her pedicures. So judging from her past behavior, the accusations that she forced a female security guard to massage her body including her private parts is probably true. But what surprises us is the delay in suspending the Dean. Why is CAU, Imphal still supporting an accused person? Why isn’t she suspended until the police inquiry is over? Their inaction is different from the incident of sexual exploitation in the College of Post Graduate Studies, Umiam in February this year, where the Dean was removed within two days of the filing of an FIR because of the involvement of strong Khasi NGOs and pressure groups.

We appeal to the NGOs of Garo Hills to demand the suspension of the accused Dean, so that CAU, Imphal can act with alacrity.

Yours etc.,

Francesca Sangma & other

Alumnae of College of

Community Science, Tura

Via email