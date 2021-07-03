News Capsule

Rice released

Rice under AAY, PHH and non-NFSA quota for July has been released to wholesalers, Deputy Commissioner (Supply) of West Jaintia Hills said. AAY quota will be distributed at the scale of 35 kg per card at the rate of Rs 3 per kg, PHH quota at 5 kg per head per month at Rs 3 and non-NFSA quota at 7.215 kg per household at the rate fixed by the Vigilance Committee not exceeding Rs 14 per kg, the DC said, while instructing fair price shop dealers to complete the distribution of rice within July 30using e-POS machine.

Local holiday

The Deputy Commissioner of West Jaintia Hills has announced that July 9 will be a local holiday in the district on account of Behdienkhlam festival. All state government offices, evenue and Magisterial courts and educational institutions located in West Jaintia Hills will remain closed on the day, the deputy commissioner said.

Natl Lok Adalat

The East Jaintia Hills District Legal Services Authority is organising a National Lok Adalat on all matters at the district court from 10 am on July 10. All concerned parties who have received notices are requested to attend the National Lok Adalat for settlement or disposal of their cases.