Not holding govt to ransom: UDP

SHILLONG, July 2: The United Democratic Party (UDP) said it is not holding the state’s coalition government to ransom but only raising questions on illegalities and corruption.

The party said some “external forces” are making unsolicited remarks against it to try and dislodge the government.

“How can people say we are holding the government to ransom when we are only seven out of the 41 in the government? The UDP is only raising questions on illegalities and corruption,” party general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said.

The statement comes against the backdrop of the Congress’s charge that the UDP, which managed to secure the Home portfolio, has now set its sights on the Power portfolio.

The Congress said this was evident from the UDP’s going blitzkrieg over alleged illegalities in MeECL and its demand for the removal of Power Minister, James Sangma and the CMD of the corporation, Arunkumar Kembhavi. Kembhavi was removed from the post recently.

Stating that the stability of the government is the UDP’s prime focus, Mawthoh said the party has never kept silent on issues concerning the interests of the state and its people.

He said the UDP had raised its concerns over issues such as illegal coal mining and transportation, alleged illegalities in Power department, “misutilisation” of funds in Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council and alleged diversion of foodgrain.

Recalling party MLA and Disaster Management Minister Kyrmen Shylla’s statement that even if it is his father or brother, nobody should be spared if found involved in illegalities, Mawthoh said, “Not just this, we had also demanded a probe into coal mine mishaps.”

He said as the UDP is a part and parcel of the government, it is only giving suggestions so that things can be corrected. He said as a responsible party, the UDP will keep raising issues if they concern the public and the state.