HSPDP seeks united approach to resolve boundary dispute

SHILLONG, July 2: The Hills State Peoples’ Democratic Party (HSPDP) has urged the government to hold a meeting of all parties and stakeholders to reach a consensus before carrying the talks on border dispute with Assam forward.

“It is time for the government to convene a meeting of all political parties, representatives of autonomous district councils, traditional heads and pressure groups to come to consensus before discussing the issue with Assam further,” HSPDP chief, KP Pangniang said.

He said there are 12 pockets of differences and the matter has been raised from time to time.

“But today, we are happy to see the positive response from the Central government. We have also noticed the renewed keenness of Assam government to settle the matter,” Pangniang said.

“We appreciate the statement made by Assam Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) that the way to find a solution is to adopt the policy of give and take. We feel this is the best suggestion to find a solution permanently,” he said.

He also said that the HSPDP feels it is of utmost importance to take into account local opinions and the mandate of those residing in the areas of differences. He hoped the discussion will lead to solution of the problem before the 50th celebrations of statehood.

Reacting to the allegations of some pressure groups that not much has been done by the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government to resolve the issue, Pangniang said the momentum in the discussions earlier got affected, first by the pandemic and then by the Assam elections.

Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma had earlier stated that this is a good time to take the issue forward as there is a very positive relationship between the leadership of Assam and Meghalaya and the Government of India is also actively pursuing the matter.

Wrong to blame Congress: Ampareen

Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh said it would be wrong to blame the Congress for the unresolved boundary row. According to her, the dispute stems from the demarcation of boundaries.

“The first state of Meghalaya was handed over to a regional political leadership without a map or a document that promised immediate settlement, leaving our state completely at the mercy of big brother, Assam,” Lyngdoh said.

Earlier, blaming the Congress for failing to resolve the issue, United Democratic Party (UDP) chief adviser, BM Lanong had stated that the problem could have been resolved when the Congress was in power in Meghalaya, Assam and at the Centre.

“But the Congress never took a serious initiative. I totally blame the Congress for its failure to pursue this matter to its logical end,” the UDP chief adviser said.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh said as Meghalaya approaches its 50th year of statehood, it would seem urgent for the MDA and its components to shift responsibility and hurl unfounded accusations at the Opposition.

“It is encouraging to read that Government of India is reviewing border disputes on the verge of country’s 75th anniversary celebrations. It is in the hands of the MDA and partners of the NDA to bargain for the best formula to gain benefit in all areas of dispute for the people of our state,” she added.